Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 3.7% in January-September 2024
On October 15, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 3.7% in January-September 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 16,779.0 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports increased by 4.1% to reach USD 4.787 billion, while imports increased by 3.6% and totaled USD 11.992 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 7.206 billion, representing 42.9% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on October 21, 2024.
Also Read:
- 19/09/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 3% in January-August 2024
- 13/09/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 3% in January-August 2024
- 19/08/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 1.6% in January-July 2024
- 13/08/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 1.6% in January-July 2024
- 26/07/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 1.8% in January-June 2024
- 19/06/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 2.2% in January-May 2024
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)