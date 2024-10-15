Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 3.7% in January-September 2024

On October 15, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 3.7% in January-September 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 16,779.0 million.

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports increased by 4.1% to reach USD 4.787 billion, while imports increased by 3.6% and totaled USD 11.992 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 7.206 billion, representing 42.9% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on October 21, 2024.

