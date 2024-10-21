Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 3.7% in January-September 2024

On October 21, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-September 2024, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 3.7% year-on-year totaling USD 16.778 billion in value.

In January-September 2024, Georgia’s exports increased by 4.1% to USD 4.787 billion, while imports grew by 3.6% to USD 11.991 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance stood at USD 7.204 billion, representing 42.9% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

In the same period, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with USD 2.334 billion in trade volume, followed by Russia with USD 1.836 billion, the United States with USD 1.473 billion, China with USD 1.428 billion, and Azerbaijan with USD 957 million.

During the reporting period, most of Georgia’s exports went to Kyrgyzstan with USD 908 million, followed by Kazakhstan with USD 635 million, Azerbaijan with USD 544 million, Russia with USD 523 million, and Armenia – USD 462 million.

Most of Georgia’s imports came from Turkey, with a total value of USD 1.987 billion, followed by the United States with USD 1.377 billion, Russia with USD 1.313 billion, China with USD 1.194 billion, and Germany with USD 902 million.

Source: Geostat

In January-September 2024, the largest exported commodities were motor cars – USD 1.763 billion followed by ferro-alloys – USD 227 million; wine of fresh grapes – USD 215 million; spirituous beverages – USD 211 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 170 million; natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters, not containing added sugar – USD 128 million; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – USD 108 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 84 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 82 million; gold unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form – USD 76 million; other commodities – USD 1.725 billion.

Major imports were motor cars – USD 2.341 billion; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 982 million; followed by medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 463 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 275 million; telephone sets and apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data (including wired/wireless networks) – USD 230 million; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – USD 224 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 160 million; other bars and rods of iron or nonalloy steel – USD 143 million; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 120 million; structures and parts of structures of iron or steel – USD 102 million; other commodities – USD 6.950 billion.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)