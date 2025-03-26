Occupied Abkhazia Calls on Tbilisi to Abandon “Confrontational Rhetoric”

Russia-occupied Abkhazia’s de facto foreign ministry criticized the Georgian aviation agency’s comment that the operation of Sokhumi airport is illegal, and urged Tbilisi to “abandon confrontational rhetoric, sign a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force and start a new stage of constructive dialog, taking into account the political and legal realities that emerged after the conflicts of 1992-1993 and 2008.”

Abkhazia’s de facto “foreign ministry”, reminding the Georgian Dream authorities of their declared readiness for “constructive dialogue” with Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, and in particular, referring to Bidzina Ivanishvili’s promise of an apology during the 2024 pre-election campaign – said that “instead of adopting a pragmatic approach aimed at resolving relations, the Georgian authorities continue to make stereotypical, politicized and unrealistic statements, which have already become tiresome and only create additional tensions. The recent outbursts by the Georgian leadership are an attempt to obstruct processes that are irreversible in nature,” as stated by the so-called “foreign ministry.”

Russia plans to begin regular flights to occupied Abkhazia on May 1. The first Russian passenger plane landed in Sokhumi on February 7.

