TASS: Russian Detained in Sokhumi Over ‘Espionage’ for Ukraine, Possible Terrorist Plot

The Russian state-controlled media outlet TASS reported on June 10 that a Russian worker at the Sokhumi Airport in occupied Abkhazia was detained on suspicion of espionage for Ukrainian military intelligence.

TASS report cited the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying that the transfer of information to Kyiv could have been used for a terrorist attack, attaching a video of the alleged suspect confessing to a plot.

The suspect “took the initiative to transfer to the enemy a plan of the airport and the adjacent closed parking lot used to receive official international delegations,” according to the FSB. “The plan could have been used to carry out a terrorist attack by planting explosives.”

The TASS video shows armed men, reportedly from the FSB and Sokhumi’s de facto security services, arresting a man in a reflective jacket with his face blurred. It then cuts to the suspect, again with a blurred face, sitting on a chair and recounting how he was contacted via Telegram by an unknown person proposing to “work together to fight against the regime.” The man says he agreed and later suggested “organizing an explosion” at the airport’s VIP parking lot.

During questioning, the suspect “provided information about the tasks he had carried out, and detailed the objectives he had been assigned related to gathering information about visits to the republic by official representatives of the Russian Federation,” the FSB said.

