US State Department: “The United States Considers Sokhumi Airport to be Part of Georgia’s Airspace”

US State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the “ratification” by the so-called parliament of Abkhazia of the agreement between Moscow and Sokhumi on the implementation of the investment project to resume the operation of the Sokhumi airport.

“The United States considers Sokhumi Airport to be part of Georgia’s airspace. U.S. continues to support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We urge Russia to uphold its obligation to withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions in line with the 2008 EU-mediated ceasefire agreement,” – Matthew Miller stated.

NEW!!! State Dept reacts to Georgia's occupied region of Abkhazia's decision to transfer strategic location – Sokhumi airport to Russia.



"The United States considers Sokhumi Airport to be part of Georgia's airspace," DoS Spox Matthew Miller tells me.



1/2#RussianAggression — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) August 1, 2023

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)