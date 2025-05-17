Putin Eases Russian Citizenship Process for Occupied Abkhazia, Tskhinvali Region Residents

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 17 signed a decree simplifying the procedure for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/ South Ossetia.

Under the new rules, applicants from these occupied regions will no longer be required to meet standard requirements such as permanent residence in Russia, knowledge of the Russian language, or familiarity with Russian history.

According to the decree, residents of the occupied regions may submit citizenship applications at Russian “diplomatic missions” located in Sokhumi and Tskhinvali. Those already residing in Russia can apply at a local office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of whether they are officially registered at their place of stay or residence.

According to the document the “citizens of the Republic of Abkhazia and the Republic of South Ossetia who are residing in the Russian Federation,” applications may be submitted to the “territorial office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation” at the place of stay, place of residence, or, in the absence of such registration, at the place of actual residence.

