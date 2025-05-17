Congressman Wilson Urges Syria to Revoke Recognition of Georgia’s Occupied Regions

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, co-chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, called on Syria’s new leadership to withdraw its recognition of Georgia’s Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

In a post on X, Wilson said he had urged Syrian Foreign Minister Shibani in February to reverse the Assad regime’s “wrongful decision” and recognize the two territories as part of Georgia. “This simple step would show deep strength and commitment to Syria’s new path,” Wilson wrote.

His comments follow a joint appeal issued by Georgia’s four main opposition parties on January 31 to the newly installed Syrian government, led by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The letter, signed by the the Coalition for Change, UNM-Unity, Strong Georgia, and Gakharia – For Georgia called on Damascus to revoke Syria’s 2018 recognition of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia as independent states.

The opposition parties welcomed what they described as the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s dictatorship and Syria’s transition to a new government. They urged al-Sharaa to break with the foreign policy of Assad’s Kremlin-backed regime and realign Syria with the international consensus on Georgia’s territorial integrity.

Only a handful of Russian-allied states—including Syria under Assad— have recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia since Russia invaded and occupied the regions in the aftermath of the 2008 war with Georgia.

The call by Republican Congressman comes amid improved relations between the U.S. and Syria. On May 14, 2025, President Trump met with Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Riyadh. Trump announced that the U.S. would lift sanctions against Syria.

