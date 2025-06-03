Gunba: Russia to Build ‘Logistical Support Facility’, Not Naval Base, in Abkhazia

Badra Gunba, the de facto president of occupied Abkhazia, says Moscow’s plan in the occupied city of Ochamchire does not involve establishing a naval base, but rather a “logistical support facility” for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

“[The establishment of a Russian] naval base as such is not [planned],” Gunba told TASS agency on May 31, but added there are still plans to open “a logistical support facility specifically for the Black Sea Fleet” of the Russian Federation in Ochamchire. A relevant agreement has already been signed, he noted.

Gunba added that within this program, Russia and Abkhazia’s militaries will “deepen” cooperation.

Gunba’s comment conflicts with the initial plans of Russia in 2023 to establish a permanent naval base in Ochamchire.

In its 2024 report, Georgia’s State Security Service also alleged “with high likelihood” that Russia’s plans in the occupied region are not related to the construction of a permanent naval base. It said that the works are allegedly part of a project to build a “container transportation terminal” instead.

