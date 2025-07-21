Moscow Eases Passport Issuance for Russian Citizens in Occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali

Residents of Georgia’s occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions who hold “dual citizenship” with Russia will be able to obtain or replace Russian passports locally, without traveling to Russian territory, according to a decree signed by Vladimir Putin on July 17.

The process will be carried out locally by authorized de facto officials. The measure applies only to those who acquired Russian citizenship before the decree entered into force. The decree will remain in effect until August 1, 2028.

The new rule does not apply to individuals who have obtained Russian citizenship under a separate fast-track procedure established by a May 17 presidential decree, which waived standard requirements such as residence in Russia, Russian language proficiency, and knowledge of Russian history.

Also Read:





This post is also available in: ქართული