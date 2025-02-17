Occupied Abkhazia’s “Presidential Elections” Enter Second Round

A second round of the so-called presidential elections in Russian-occupied Abkhazia will take place on March 1, with the top two candidates, Badra Gunba and Adgur Ardzinba, vying for the de facto post.

They won the most votes in the so-called presidential elections on February 15, but neither could cross the 50 percent threshold needed to win without a second round. According to the so-called Central Election Commission of Abkhazia, Gunba received 46.38% of votes and Ardzinba – 36.92%.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has condemned the so-called elections in Abkhazia and called on the international community not to recognize them.

Several countries, including Ukraine and the U.K., have condemned the so-called elections in Abkhazia.

“Ukraine does not recognize these fake “elections” and considers them as a systematic attempt by the Russian Federation to legitimize the pro-Russian separatist regime in the occupied Georgian territory,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

“The UK does not recognize the legitimacy of the so-called Presidential elections in Georgia’s Abkhazia region on 15 February 2025. We reiterate our full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders,” the British Embassy in Georgia said.

The European Union also said it does not recognize the so-called elections in Abkhazia. “The European Union supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia, as recognized by international law. With regard to the so-called presidential elections that took place in the Georgian occupied breakaway region of Abkhazia on 15 February 2025, we recall that the European Union does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework in which they took place,” the EU spokesperson stated, adding, “The EU will continue to pursue its policy of non-recognition and engagement.”

Abkhazia’s de facto parliament called for early elections after Aslan Bzhania stepped down as de facto president following protests in the occupied region last November.

