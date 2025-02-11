GID Co-Chairs Visit Tbilisi

On February 10, the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) from the EU, the UN, and the OSCE met in Tbilisi with the head of the Georgian delegation to the GID, Lasha Darsalia. The meeting was held in preparation for the 63rd round of the GID slated for March 4-5.

The Geneva International Discussions/GID were established based on the ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008, brokered by the European Union. GID are co-chaired by representatives of OSCE, EU, and UN, and involves participants from Georgia, Russia, and the U.S., as well as members of both the exiled Georgian administrations of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia and the two regions’ Russian-backed authorities, in their capacities. Sessions are held in two working groups, with the first group discussing peace and security matters, and the second – humanitarian concerns. The main issues discussed at the GID are the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes, and the security and humanitarian problems created as a result of the Russian occupation.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed the main issues of the GID agenda, including the EU-brokered ceasefire agreement and its fulfillment, as well as the return of internally displaced persons.

The importance of resumption the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) in Gali without any preconditions and of conducting the IPRM regularly in Gali and Ergneti, in accordance with the fundamental principles, was also emphasized.

“During the meeting, the Georgian side drew attention to the security, humanitarian, and human rights situation in the occupied territories and near the occupation line, as well as to the steps taken in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law, aimed at annexing the occupied territories,” the MFA press release said, adding: “In this regard, the Georgian side emphasized the issue of the illegal launch of the airport in occupied Abkhazia.”

“The Georgian side also emphasized the illegality of the planned so-called presidential elections in the Abkhazian region, which is another blatant violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the press release said.

