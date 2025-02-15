Georgian Foreign Ministry Condemns Occupied Abkhazia’s “Presidential Polls”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Georgia condemned the so-called presidential elections in the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia and called on the international community to react.

Abkhazia’s so-called election “grossly violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders”, are “unlawful” and have “no legal effect as they contradict the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the Ministry stated on February 15.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeals to the international community to properly assess and respond to the actions aimed at violating Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement added.

It also called on Russia “to cease actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, to fulfill its international obligations inter alia the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement, and to withdraw its forces from the territories of Georgia.”

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned the so-called elections in Abkhazia, which it called “fake,” saying it “considers them as a systematic attempt by the Russian Federation to legitimize the pro-Russian separatist regime in the occupied Georgian territory.”

The Ukrainian MFA also said, “Only the consolidated efforts of the international community, in particular, military support for Ukraine and strict adherence to the sanctions regimes imposed against Russia, can thwart Moscow’s aggressive plans to restore the empire by unleashing wars and ethnic cleansing on the territories of sovereign countries.”

Today, February 15, Abkhazia holds the so-called early presidential elections. Five “candidates” run for the de facto presidency, with the “acting president” of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, and the leader of the so-called opposition, Adgur Ardzinba, leading the marathon. Gunba is widely believed to be a Russia-favored candidate.

Abkhazia’s de facto parliament called for early elections after Aslan Bzhania stepped down as de facto president following protests in the occupied region last November.

