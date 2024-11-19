Representatives of the de facto Abkhazian authorities and the opposition have reached an agreement after talks that have been going on since demonstrators took over the so-called parliament building on November 15. According to the agreement the de-facto president, Aslan Bzhania steps down.

The agreement also states that the protesters mobilized in the complex of so-called government buildings will disperse on 19 November, and if they fail to do so, Bzhania will recall his resignation. The so-called parliament is to consider the resignation the same day. The so-called vice-president Badra Gunba will become the acting president of the Republic of Abkhazia.

The so-called prime minister Alexander Ankvab will resign as well, while the acting so-called ministers will perform their duties until the newly elected so-called president takes office, the agreement says.

Mass protests in the occupied region began on November 15 over the plans to ratify the controversial package of legislation that would legalize Russian “investments” and ownership of land and property.

Earlier, irked by Sokhumi’s reticence to implement the “agreements” between the occupied region and Russia, Moscow announced its decision to drastically cut funding to the occupied province in September.

