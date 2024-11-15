Protests Erupt in Sokhumi Over Fears of Russian Encroachment

On November 15, the opposition besieged the lawmakers gathered in Sokhumi, demanding they vote against the controversial agreement with Moscow, which would give preferential treatment to Russian property developers. The tensions have been mounting in the occupied region as the pressure grows from Moscow to yield the last vestiges of its autonomy in managing the economic resources. Abkhazia, which Russia recognized as an independent state after invading Georgia in 2008, is housing Moscow’s troops, and its economy is almost entirely dependent on Russia, including public administration salaries and social payments. Most locals also hold Russian passports. Official Tbilisi considers Abkhazia to be in a state of occupation, and numerous international actors confirm that it remains under Russia’s “effective control” – one of the legal euphemisms for occupation.

Still, Sokhumi held onto some privileges, including the exclusive right to own land reserved for “citizens of Abkhazia” – a term that excludes displaced persons and most ethnic Georgians still residing there. Russia has recently leaned on the local leader Aslan Bzhania to drop this provision, triggering the opposition’s outrage. Driven by strongly exclusive ethnonationalism fueled by concerns over demographic decline – which also motivated the Abkhaz to expel Georgians by force in the 1990s – the opposition says Russian encroachment poses an existential threat to the nation.

What’s Happening?

On November 11, five opposition figures – de-facto former MPs Gari Kokaia and Almaskhan Ardzinba, lawyer Omar Smir, and activists Ramaz Jopua and Aslan Gvaramia – were arrested by local security services after returning from protesting a meeting of the de facto parliament. The local special police conducted the demonstratively brutal arrest. [The footage of their arrest and the ensuing protests was shared by Shmagi Samkharadze, an expert on issues related to Abkhazia, in a Facebook post here].

Later in the night, the so-called Prosecutor General of Abkhazia, Adgur Agrba, reported that four opposition activists (all except Gvaramia) had been arrested for their earlier verbal and physical assault on a de-facto MP. The altercation occurred as the lawmakers discussed the controversial “constitutional law” draft that would have granted Russian businesses the right to own hotels.

Following the arrests, the relatives of the detainees were joined by masses of Sokhumi residents at the security service office, where they scuffled with guards. The de-facto authorities quickly mobilized military units near the de facto government institutions in an attempt to disperse the crowd, but the protests only grew. People blocked strategic bridges throughout Abkhazia, effectively paralyzing traffic and blocking Sokhumi, save for ambulances and public transport. Under pressure, all the detained opposition figures were released the next day.

The protesters called for the rally on November 15, calling on the de-facto lawmakers to reject the agreement. The local media reported MPs loyal to Bzhania being corralled in a hotel overnight, to insulate them from pressure.

What Does the Agreement Say?

According to the draft of the agreement, signed on October 30 and to be endorsed by lawmakers on November 15, the Russian legal entities in Abkhazia would receive the right to own property and land, as well as highly preferential treatment, including most customs duties related to investment, corporate property tax, and VAT exemptions. The de-facto Abkhaz government undertakes to protect and indemnify their investment from losses. The opposition fears that the agreement opens the way for the Russian developer oligarchs to take over the swaths of territory and choke local small businesses. They also point to the risks of the oligarchs grabbing power. The Georgian experts also say locals, who have been primarily engaged in a small tourism business, are risking to become employees in Russian hotels. With property markets quickly losing value in Russia and the sanctions limiting the possibilities for foreign tourism, developing the “Abkhazia Riviera” is profitable.

To benefit from treaty advantages, the Russian legal entities must carry out an investment project in the amount of at least 2 million RUB (around 20,000 USD) in the sphere of tourism, agriculture, supporting infrastructure, and industry, as well as in the fuel and energy complex, subsequent operation of new or reconstruction and modernization and subsequent operation of existing facilities, real estate or other property, including intellectual.

Does this show anti-Russian Sentiments in Abkhazia?

Despite the near-complete dependency on Moscow, criticism of Russia’s recent muscular approach to Abkhazia has been growing locally. The de facto government has increasingly yielded to Moscow’s pressure and faced blowback on decisions related to the apartment hotels and the transfer of the Bichvinta dacha under Russian management. Russia has retaliated by cutting some funding and threatening to strip the opposing deputies of their Russian citizenship.

Many opponents of the investment bill tell the Russian state media they are not critical of Russia or Putin but resent the lack of consultation by Bzhania and call for delaying the agreement before consensus is reached. Yet, some in Russia assert that this trend shows Abkhazia’s drift away from Moscow.

In a commentary on the situation in Abkhazia, Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin told TASS that part of the opposition in Abkhazia is trying to pressure the crowd, as well as the de facto authorities, “to question the ongoing negotiations and agreements signed with Russia on issues of investment, property guarantees and similar things that have been neglected in Abkhazia to date and do not allow Abkhazia to develop normally by attracting investments. In fact, this is not the first time that a fanatical part of the opposition has chosen this very issue, which, of course, harms not only the [de-facto] authorities but also the image of Abkhazia in general, as well as relations between Abkhazia and Russia.”

What reaction from Tbilisi?

The Georgian government has remained silent on the ongoing developments in its occupied region of Abkhazia, triggering some criticism. The Social Justice Center (SJC), a local human rights watchdog, stated that the Georgian Dream government’s position on the issue is “yet another indicator that the government has no real peace policy toward the conflict regions.” “Moreover, its policy of silence and inaction is effectively tolerating Russian annexation in the region, ultimately leading to the loss of an important historic opportunity to restore trust and transform the conflict,” the SJC warned ina statement.

The watchdog elaborated on this “policy of silence and inaction,” saying it indicates that the Georgian government has no “vision and strategy to respond to Russia’s annexation.” The government “no longer holds the balance between the policy of not irritating Russia and defending its national interests.” It adds that the government’s inaction “fosters the discourse and feeling of condoning and normalizing Russian expansion and annexation processes in Abkhazia.”

Giorgi Gakharia, the former PM, also denounced Tbilisi’s inaction during a special briefing, saying this proves “Tbilisi no longer has a Foreign Ministry” to contest the Russian position. He also said Moscow’s hardening of tone has built on a controversial election campaign by the Georgian Dream, including the claims of Georgian responsibility for attacking the two regions in 2008. Gakharia also said the “corrupt, weak and illegitimate government is a gift for Russia.”

