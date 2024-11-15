Protesters in Sokhumi Break Into So-called Parliament

Tensions reached a fever pitch in Abkhazia on November 15 as locals, after hours of clashes with so-called security forces, stormed the so-called parliament and broke into the building, opposing a law that would give preferential treatment to Russian investors.

The deputies of the de-facto legislature of Abkhazia planned to ratify the bill at today’s session, but against the backdrop of clashes between protesters and so-called security forces around noon local time, they had to postpone the hearing until next week. The controversial bill aims to legalize Russian investment and land ownership in Abkhazia.

How Did Today’s Events Unfold?

Although the hearing was postponed, the protesters did not disperse as clashes broke out between them and the so-called security forces, with the rally participants throwing eggs and plastic bottles at them. The de-facto security forces tried to block access to the de-facto parliament with a fire truck, but the protesters smashed the building gates and windows, and damaged the vehicle.

The footage has been circulating of the so-called law enforcers throwing smoke bombs at the protesters and the protesters throwing them back. There have also been reports of tear gas being used. The media also reported hearing sounds similar to gunfire.

By 15:30 the situation was relatively calm, although the de facto deputies who had left the so-called parliament building earlier began to return.

At around 16:00 local time Abkhazia’s so-called opposition issued a statement saying “the actions of the protesters are not directed against Russia-Abkhazia relations.” Slamming Abkhazia’s de facto president, Aslan Bzhania, for using relations with Russia for his own “selfish interests,” the statement says that the people gathered near the so-called parliament “not to oppose our allies, but to protect the national interests of Abkhazia, its natural resources and wealth, which Bzhania is trying to usurp for personal gain.”

Soon, the situation became tense again as protesters took down the window bars and smashed the windows of the so-called parliament, finally breaking into the building.

So far, official Tbilisi has not made any official statement on the ongoing processes in Abkhazia.

“This is primarily the result of the occupation government,” Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili briefly commented in response to a journalist’s question.

