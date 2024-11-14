The Daily Beat: 13 November

In a European Parliament debate on November 13, MEPs discussed Georgia’s disputed October elections, which were marred by alleged Russian interference and serious irregularities. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said the elections fell short of the standards expected of a country holding the EU candidate status, condemning the ruling party for exploiting fear of war and suppressing opposition. Schinas emphasized that the EU had responded by downgrading political ties and suspending aid, and warned that future engagement with Georgia would depend on key reforms, including repealing laws against LGBT rights and foreign influence. A resolution on the issue will be voted on from November 25-28.

The Social Justice Center (SJC) slammed the Georgian Dream (GD) government for its “silence and inaction” on Abkhazia, accusing it of enabling Russia’s growing control over the region. The SJC said the government’s failure to condemn Russian annexation and its lack of a clear peace strategy contradicts Georgia’s interests and human rights obligations. It also criticized the GD for neglecting diplomatic efforts and fostering a dangerous normalization of Russia’s presence in Abkhazia. The SJC called for a new type of democratic peace policy and active involvement from civil society to address the issue.

The Constitutional Court of Georgia has taken up a lawsuit filed by the Public Defender challenging legal restrictions on abortion for women victims of rape. The lawsuit targets a provision that requires a court conviction confirming rape in order to legally terminate a pregnancy between 12-22 weeks, arguing that lengthy court proceedings often exceed the 22-week abortion window. The Public Defender claims this requirement infringes on women’s rights and health, stressing that victims of sexual violence are already highly vulnerable and denying abortion can cause further trauma.

Two Georgian citizens were illegally detained by Russian forces near the occupied village of Tsnelisi, the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported on November 12. The SSSG said it quickly activated all available mechanisms to secure their release and notified international partners, including the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions. The SSSG emphasized that Russia is fully responsible for any destructive actions in the occupied territories and along the occupation line.

Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw a 5.5% increase in January-October 2024, reaching USD 19,022.4 billion, according to the National Statistics Service (Geostat). Exports grew by 7.4% to USD 5.468 billion, while imports rose by 4.8%, totaling USD 13.554 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 8.086 billion, or 42.5% of the total trade turnover.

Khatia Dekanoidze of the Unity-UNM coalition and Badri Japaridze of Strong Georgia have been summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office for questioning in connection with alleged electoral fraud. Media reports indicate that neither leader plans to comply with the summons, opting instead to present evidence to a Magistrate Judge.

On November 11, the High Council of Justice of Georgia approved over half a million GEL in supplemental payments for judges across the first and second-instance courts. According to Georgian Court Watch, Judges will receive 50 % of their official salary as supplements, for a total of 685,750 GEL [more then USD 250,000]. The organization suggests that these payments are intended to maintain influence over judges within the judicial system.

Several dozen women and some opposition party leaders protested the October 26 election results near the Central Election Commission building in Tbilisi. Demonstrators claimed ballot secrecy violations and called for new elections. Police were mobilized to prevent entry into the CEC building, leading to physical confrontations between law enforcement and protestors. More updates on election-related developments can be found in our 2024 Election Live Blog.