Village Sakorintlo, near occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute
Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Civil.ge Send an email 12/11/2024 - 18:02
Two Georgian citizens were illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the occupied village of Tsnelisi near Tskhinvali, the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported on November 12.

The SSSG said that upon receiving information about the incident, it activated “all available mechanisms” to secure the prompt release of the detained individuals. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and international partners have also been informed.

“The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power,” the SSSG said.

ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

