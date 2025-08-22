Daily Cable – August 22, 2025

Authorities Float Theory Bachiashvili Staged Own Beating – Gori Councillor Denies NYT Quotes – Key Watchdog Won’t Deploy “Standard” Mission – Big Rally on October 4 – Verdict Today – March of Lamps – Archive: “We have no Igla missiles”

He Did It To Himself: Following July reports that Giorgi Bachiashvili, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s jailed ex-associate, was beaten in jail, Georgia’s Penitentiary Service implied yesterday it was staged. The prison agency said it suspects that prison staff, inmates, and Giorgi Bachiashvili all acted in concert in the incident. The agency added that the head of the penitentiary facility where the incident took place, as well as the deputy director of the agency’s penitentiary department, have both left their posts over the incident. Bachiashvili is serving an 11-year prison sentence after being convicted of embezzling a large sum of cryptocurrency from Bidzina Ivanishvili and laundering it. He was arrested in May following what he said was his abduction from abroad involving State Security Service head Anri Okhanashvili. The alleged abduction followed his escape from Georgia in March, when Bachiashvili cited “credible information” suggesting his life would be in danger if imprisoned.

Gori Council Head Rejects NYT Quote, NYT Retorts: An evening of unexpected glory befell, Davit Razmadze, Head of Gori Municipal Council (Sakrebulo) as revered New York Times officially denied his claims. Razmadze accused NYT of fabricating his quote about welcoming Russians as “peacekeepers” during the 2008 war. Becoming the target of public outrage, Razmadze said he may sue journalist Scott Anderson, who penned the piece. NYT says it quoted the Gori Council head “accurately and faithfully”. “Attacking the credibility of our reporter is a pressure tactic to distract from the truth and undermine independent journalism,” the NYT Spokesperson said.

Who Will Observe the October 4 Municipal Vote? Not OSCE/ODIHR, which has yet to receive an invitation from the Georgian Dream government. And, it looks like, neither are key Georgian election watchdogs up for the job. The International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), which has observed Georgian elections for decades, said it will not observe the October 4 vote with its “standard mission,” citing the conditions necessary for a free, fair, and competitive vote as having been “largely not met.” The organization said it will, however, still monitor related developments. Other watchdogs are yet to make their statements, but none of them look quite enthusiastic.

What to Expect: October 4 Rally

“Decisive Battle”: While part of the opposition prepares for the mission impossible of “reclaiming” Georgian cities from Georgian Dream control in the October 4 elections, the boycotting rest also feels the urge to do something. Volunteer initiatives thus planned a “big rally” on the same day. “Rustaveli Avenue” movement led by Georgian opera voice Paata Burchuladze is among the organizers, with Burchuladze even describing the date as “the day of Ivanishvili’s peaceful overthrow.” Not everyone shared the enthusiasm, and details remain unclear about how the peaceful overthrow is going to take place, but now an event appeared on Facebook, announcing a “decisive battle” on the same day.

The event is hosted by “Eksoria”, an obscure opposition-minded Facebook page. “On October 4, the proud Georgian nation will take the national liberating movement into a decisive phase,” the announcement reads. “We gather on Rustaveli Avenue and elect a new transitional government that will prepare the country for new, fair elections.” Let’s see.

Today:

Today is a closing hearing in the case of Archil Museliantsi, a protester detained on allegations of setting surveillance camera wiring on fire. The defense denies the allegations, arguing it is impossible to identify a perpetrator. The verdict may be delivered today. The hearing is at 11 am.

OTD: From Civil.ge Archives

On August 22, 2003, Civil.ge reported: “Georgian State Security Minister Valeri Khaburdzania denied Russian media reports that Georgian intelligence has sold Igla (SA-18 Grouse) anti-aircraft missiles to terrorists. ‘Georgia has no Igla missile,’ he said. Khaburdzania also dismissed as ‘not serious and groundless’, a statement made on August 20 by Colonel Ilia Shabalkin, spokesman for the Joint Group of Russian Forces in Chechnya, that Chechen women are preparing for further suicide-bombing missions against Russian targets at a camp located on the territory of “a neighboring state” (an obvious hint at Georgia).”

Back to the present: Notably, with repeated Russian allegations about the Crimea Bridge bombers arriving from Georgia, some observers have dark deja vu about Moscow again wanting to frame Georgia as a state harboring terrorists.

Visual Stories: Leave the lights on

“Lights can’t go out!” – on August 21, Day 267 of non-stop resistance, Georgian protesters marched with lamps to show support and solidarity for independent media. More than twenty Georgian outlets are campaigning to raise funds as online media is struggling for survival amid the ongoing crackdown. Several repressive laws were adopted in recent months, restricting access to crucial funding for media and civil society organizations. The legislative curbs follow other forms of repression, including unpunished violence against journalists and the jailing of Mzia Amaghlobeli, founder of Batumelebi & Netgazeti outlets. The march ended at the parliament, where media organizations also organized an exhibition of works from their coverage.

Photos: Nino Saghiridze/Civil.ge

Lamp march in support of free media, August 21, 2025. Photo: Nino Saghiridze/Civil.ge

Lamp march in support of free media, August 21, 2025. Photo: Nino Saghiridze/Civil.ge

Lamp march in support of free media, August 21, 2025. Photo: Nino Saghiridze/Civil.ge

Thank you for trusting Civil Georgia. Write your feedback at info@civil.ge and see you on Monday!