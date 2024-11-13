Watchdog Slams Government’s Do-Nothing Policy on Abkhazia

The Social Justice Center (SJC), a local human rights watchdog, addresses the ongoing tensions in the occupied Abkhazia, saying that the Georgian Dream government’s position on the issue is “yet another indicator that the government has no real peace policy toward the conflict regions.” “Moreover, its policy of silence and inaction is effectively tolerating Russian annexation in the region, ultimately leading to the loss of an important historic opportunity to restore trust and transform the conflict,” the SJC warns.

Recently, several opposition leaders have been arrested in Abkhazia. This was prompted by the popular protest against the controversial legislative package in the run-up to its ratification on November 15 by the de-facto legislative body of the occupied region, that would facilitate Russian “investments” and ownership of land and property in the occupied region. There have been no reports yet of any reaction from GD government on this issue.

The SJC slams the Georgian government’s “policy of silence and inaction,” which it says is reflected in its “refraining from making political statements at home and abroad that would criticize and condemn Russia’s actions.” The watchdog adds: “It is obvious that this approach contradicts Georgia’s sovereign interests and the state’s positive obligations to protect human rights on this territory.”

The watchdog elaborates on this “policy of silence and inaction,” saying it indicates that the Georgian government has no “vision and strategy to respond to Russia’s annexation.” It says the government “no longer holds the balance between the policy of not irritating Russia and defending its national interests.” It adds that the government’s inaction “fosters the discourse and feeling of condoning and normalizing Russian expansion and annexation processes in Abkhazia.”

Stressing that strengthening of Russia’s economic dominance in Abkhazia is detrimental for Black Sea security, the watchdog says the Georgian government “should be emphasizing a broader goal of regional security and stability and strengthening diplomatic work to create international interest and agenda.” The watchdog laments that the Georgian government “completely ignores” work in the international arena.

The SJC rebukes the government for failing to develop a new peace policy, noting that the emphasis on European integration would level the process of restoring trust and creating a dialogue and negotiation process with Abkhazia. However, the watchdog notes that the issue of the occupied region has once again shown how “damaging” the GD’s anti-European foreign policy has been for peace policy and conflict reduction.

“Ongoing processes and positioning of the GD government make it clear that its pre-election statements about new opportunities for conflict resolution were merely pre-election manipulation, and that there is no concrete content and efforts behind them,” the watchdog notes, adding that since coming to power, the GD government has not even renewed the peace policy document adopted by the previous government.

“It is important that the ongoing processes in Abkhazia become the subject of active discussion by civil society, political parties and the media. It is crucial to start a broad social and political dialogue in order to develop and agree on a new type of democratic and European peace policy, taking into account the changed geopolitical context,” the SJC concludes.

