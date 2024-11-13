European Parliament Debate on Disputed Parliamentary Elections in Georgia

During the European Parliament debate on 13 November, MEPs discussed the outcome of Georgia’s disputed parliamentary elections, including alleged Russian interference. The political groups agreed to change the plenary agenda to add the issue shortly before the Parliament’s session. The debate precedes the adoption of a resolution on the issue, which will be put to a vote during the EU Parliament plenary session on November 25-28.

The Vice-President of the European Commission for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas in his opening remarks said that the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia “were unfortunately marked be serious irregularities with violations reported both during the electoral campaign and on the election day itself.” He thanked the MEPs who participated in international observation mission and who “provided insights into the climate of intimidation and pressure that marked the electoral process.”

He further added: “Let me state this loud and clear from the start: these elections fall short of the standards expected of a country holding the EU candidate status.”

Margaritis Schinas went on to say that “the ruling party benefited from an uneven playing field, used substantial resources and instrumentalized the fear of war”, to position itself as the only political force for stability and peace. He also noted that “while the regime claimed that Georgia was moving towards the EU”, it was also suppressing dissent, adding that this played out against the opposition, “which remained fragmented and lacked similar resources”.

The Vice President of the European Commission noted that following the elections several thousand Georgian citizens, gathered in peaceful demonstrations, “voicing dissatisfaction with results and conduct of elections.” He recalled that many of them were waving European flags, “and when we see that we know this is also about us, not only about them.”

He further underlined the three key points of the EU response in the aftermath of the elections:

He recalled that since June this year, “the EU has responded decisively to the democratic backsliding in Georgia”, noting in particular that the EU, in coordination with Member States, has downgraded political contacts and suspended critical assistance, 30 mln Euros under the European Peace Facility and 121 mln Euros in direct assistance to the Georgian government. He recalled that Georgia’s accession process had been effectively halted. “These measure will remain in place until the authorities change the course of actions. At the same time we will continue our support of civil society and independent media, which remain the fundamental pillar of democracy,” the Vice-President said. Margaritis Schinas noted that “in the aftermath of electors the EU made its position clear through strong public statements calling on Georgian authorities to address serious irregularities reported.” He then said that HR/VP Borrell already has included Georgia on the Foreign Affairs Council on November 18 and will address potential additional measures. The Vice-President of Commission stressed: “Any future re-engagement with the Georgian leadership will be underpinned by clear and strict conditions also outlined on our enlargement report. Georgia must recommit to the reform agenda, including the implementation of the Nine Steps outlined by the European Commission. It must also cease disinformation, fake news an anti-EU hate rhetoric. Specific measures are non-negotiable: Foreign Agents law and anti-LGBT laws must be repealed.” He concluded: “Without this and without the implementation of democratic reforms, it will be impossible for Georgia to progress on the European path. The conditions are out there and are clear – democracy and the rule of law. The sooner this is understood in Tbilisi the better.”

The opening remarks by the Vice-President Schinas was followed by the interventions by the MEPs.

More to Follow…

