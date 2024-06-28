skip to content
Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
Georgia’s GDP Up by 9.2% in May 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 9.2% for May 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on June 28.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: information and communication; professional, scientific and technical activities; financial and insurance activities; construction; transportation; and storage.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-May 2024 equaled 9.3%.

