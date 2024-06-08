The Russian occupation forces constructing barb-wire fences near Tskhinvali region in November 2018. Photo: smr.gov.ge
Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

The Georgian State Security Service reported on June 8 that a Georgian citizen was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces in the vicinity of the occupied town of Tskhinvali.

The SSSG said that upon receiving information about the incident, it activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and international partners have also been informed.

According to the SSSG, all existing mechanisms have been activated to ensure the release of the Georgian citizen in the shortest possible time. “The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power,” the SSSG said.

