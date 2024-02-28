Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

The Russian occupation forces illegally detained Georgian citizen near the village of Takhtisdziri, Kareli municipality (near Tskhinvali occupation line), the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported on February 28.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident, SSSG said.

All available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible, according to the SSSG press release.

The SSSG stresses that the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power.

Also Read: