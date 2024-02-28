 Placeholder canvas
Village Sakorintlo, near occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute
News

Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Civil.ge Send an email 28/02/2024 - 18:26
0 1 minute read

The Russian occupation forces illegally detained Georgian citizen near the village of Takhtisdziri, Kareli municipality (near Tskhinvali occupation line), the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported on February 28.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident, SSSG said.

All available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible, according to the SSSG press release.

The SSSG stresses that the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 28/02/2024 - 18:26
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Mtavari TV Founder Relinquishes his Position, Shares

28/02/2024 - 18:06

EU Asylum Applications from Georgia Drop by 12% in 2023

28/02/2024 - 16:41

Parliament Foreign Relations Committee Hears U.S. Ambassador Dunnigan

28/02/2024 - 14:24

Confirming the Trend, Georgia Denies Entry to Another Putin Critic

28/02/2024 - 13:56
Back to top button