Two Georgians Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On May 8, the State Security Service of Georgia reported that two Georgian citizens, Tristan Mushkiashvili and Valeri Tetruashvili, who were illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces on the occupied territory near the village of Dirbi in the Kareli municipality have been released, and are now safe on the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

According to the SSSG, another person who was detained with them remains in illegal detention and efforts are being made to ensure his release as soon as possible.

According to the Service, the emergency hotline and “other instruments at the disposal of the central government” were activated to secure the release of the mentioned citizens. “The central government of Georgia provided information to international partners on a permanent basis,” SSSG said.

The SSSG reiterated that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power” and added that together with international partners, the central government continues active efforts to ensure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained on the occupied territories.

