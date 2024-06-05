The Russian occupation forces constructing barb-wire fences near Tskhinvali region in November 2018. Photo: smr.gov.ge
Georgian Citizen Illegally Sentenced in Occupied Tskhinvali Region

According to media reports, 35-year-old Georgian citizen, a resident of Perevi village of Sachkhere municipality, was sentenced to two years in a general regime colony by the de-facto court in occupied Java, Tskhinvali region.

The Georgian citizen Giorgi Mosiashvili is accused of crossing the occupation line and fishing, in particular, catching about 25 kg of trout fry with an electric fishing rod. In addition to the sentence, the man was reportedly ordered to pay for the environmental damage.

More to follow…

