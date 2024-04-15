Three Georgians Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

On April 15, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported that the Russian occupation forces illegally detained three Georgian citizens on the occupied territory near the villages of Zemo Artsevi and Otrevi.

According to the same report, upon receiving information about the incident, the SSSG activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and the international partners have been informed about this just another illegal detention.

All existing mechanisms for the release of illegally detained Georgians were activated, the SSSG reports, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power.”

