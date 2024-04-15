Village Sakorintlo, near occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute
News

Three Georgians Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Civil.ge Send an email 15/04/2024 - 16:06
3 1 minute read

On April 15, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported that the Russian occupation forces illegally detained three Georgian citizens on the occupied territory near the villages of Zemo Artsevi and Otrevi.

According to the same report, upon receiving information about the incident, the SSSG activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and the international partners have been informed about this just another illegal detention.

All existing mechanisms for the release of illegally detained Georgians were activated, the SSSG reports, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power.”

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 15/04/2024 - 16:06
3 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

EU, UK and U.S. Ambassadors Meet with PM Kobakhidze over Foreign Agents’ Law

15/04/2024 - 15:23

Scuffle at Parliamentary Committee Hearing on Foreign Agents Law

15/04/2024 - 15:01

Citizens Rally Near Parliament Building as Discussions Begin over Foreign Agents’ Law

15/04/2024 - 10:58

PM Slams U.S., EU Ambassadors for “Interference,” “Diktat,” Challenges Them for TV Debate on Foreign Agent Law

14/04/2024 - 20:28
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button