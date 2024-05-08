Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Just as two Georgian citizens were released by the occupation forces today, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported that on May 8 another Georgian citizen was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces in the vicinity of the village of Akhalubani, Gori municipality, near the Tskhinvali occupation line.

According to the SSSG, upon receiving information about the incident, the SSSG activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and the international partners have been informed about this yet another illegal detention.

All existing mechanisms for the release of illegally detained Georgians have been activated, the SSSG reported, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power.

Also Read: