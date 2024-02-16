 Placeholder canvas
Bershueti village, Gori municipality, near the Tskhinvali occupation line, Source: Democracy Research Institute (DRI)
Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

16/02/2024
The Russian occupation forces illegally detained two Georgian citizens near the village of Knolevi, Kareli municipality (near Tskhinvali occupation line), the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported on February 16.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident, said the Service.

All available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible, according to the SSSG press release.

The SSSG stresses that the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power.

