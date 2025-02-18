Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On February 18, the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported that Kakha Tsevelidze and Giorgi Chitadze who had been illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces, had been released and are now in the Tbilisi-controlled territory.

The two were detained near the village of Dirbi, Kareli Municipality on February 16.

The SSSG stated that the release process involved the use of the operational hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), as well as “all other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government.”

According to SSSG, “the central government continues to work actively to release all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

