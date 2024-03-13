Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 5.0% in January-February 2024
On March 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia decreased by 5.0% in January-February 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 2,941.5 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports decreased by 12.2% to reach USD 803.2 million, while imports decreased by 2.0% and totaled USD 2,138.2 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 1,335.0 million, representing 45.4% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on March 19, 2024.
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)