Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 14.7% in January-November 2023

On December 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 14.7% in January-November 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 19, 626.4 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 11.1% to reach USD 5, 584.3 million, while imports increased by 16.3% and totaled USD 14, 042.1 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 8, 457.8 million, representing 43.1% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on December 19, 2023.

Also Read: