Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 14.9% in January 2024

On February 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia decreased by 14.9% in January 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 1,339.8 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 26.3% to reach USD 338.2 million, while imports increased by 10.2% and totaled USD 1,001.6 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 663.4 million, representing 49.5% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on February 19, 2024.

