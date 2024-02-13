Georgia’s Foreign Trade Down 14.9% in January 2024
On February 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia decreased by 14.9% in January 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 1,339.8 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 26.3% to reach USD 338.2 million, while imports increased by 10.2% and totaled USD 1,001.6 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 663.4 million, representing 49.5% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on February 19, 2024.
Also Read:
- 22/01/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 12.5% in 2023
- 15/01/2024 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 12.5% in 2023
- 13/12/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 14.7% in January-November 2023
- 13/11/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.2% in January-October 2023
- 19/10/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.5% in January-September 2023
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)