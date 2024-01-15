Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 12.5% in 2023

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 12.5% year-over-year in 2023, equaling USD 21.53 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 15.

Exports from Georgia increased by 9.1% annually to USD 6.09 billion, while imports rose by 14.0% to USD 15.44 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit was USD 9.35 billion, 43.4% of total turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on January 22, 2024.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)