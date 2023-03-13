Foreign Direct Investment Increased by 61.1% In 2022

According to preliminary data released by the National Statistical Service of Georgia on 10 March, FDI in 2022 will exceed the adjusted data for 2021 by 61.1% and amount to USD 2 billion.

According to Georgian Department of Statistics, the increase is due to the growth of two components of FDI – share capital and reinvestment rate.

Source: Department of Statistics of Georgia

In 2022, the UK tops the list in terms of inward investment, with $428.3 million. It is followed by: Spain – with $367 million; the US – with $163.9 million; the Netherlands – with $145.7 million; Ireland – with $120.9 million; China – with $108.5 million; Turkey – with $106.5 million; the Czech Republic – with $86.4 million; Russia – with $71 million; Japan – with $68.7 million; the rest of the world – with $333.1 million.

The largest share of foreign direct investment last year – $526.4 million – came from finance and insurance. This is followed by: real estate – with 406.9 million US dollars; water supply and waste management – with 197 million US dollars; arts, entertainment and recreation – with 173.1 million US dollars; energy – with 149.1 million US dollars and others.

