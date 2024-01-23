34 People Rescued by Georgian Captain and Sailors Near Crete

The Georgian Maritime Transport Agency reports that on the night of January 20, the crew of the Lider Halil ship, including the Georgian captain and two sailors, rescued 34 people from the migrant boat in the Mediterranean Sea near the island of Crete.

According to the Agency, the Lider Halil ship was contacted late in the evening by the rescue service of the island of Crete, which informed it that there was a migrant boat with about twenty-five people in its vicinity asking for help. The successful search and rescue operation, which lasted 3 hours, began immediately under the command of the Georgian captain, Vazha Jangveladze.

