Georgian Sailors Captured in Gabon Territorial Waters Released from Captivity

According to the Foreign Ministry of Georgia, Georgian sailors who had been abducted from a ship anchored in Gabonese territorial waters on May 2 were released from captivity on May 21, through joint efforts of the Maritime Transport Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the Georgian consulate in the South African Republic.

The sailors are currently undergoing a medical examination in Nigeria, and their health condition is reported to be satisfactory. The employing company is facilitating their travel arrangements and the sailors will be returning home shortly.

The Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia expresses gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the Consulates General of Georgia in South Africa, Ethiopia, New York State, and Singapore, as well as the ship-owning company and all parties involved, for their collaborative efforts that led to the successful release of the sailors from captivity.

