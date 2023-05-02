Two Georgian Sailors Abducted from a Ship Near Gabon

According to the information of the Maritime Transport Agency of Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia with reference to the Georgian consulate in the South African Republic, three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, were abducted from a ship anchored in Gabonese territorial waters on the night of 2 May. The remaining sailors on board are not in danger.

The statement by the Maritime Transport Agency reads that the Agency together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is actively working, including with the crew and ship owners, to secure the release of Georgian sailors from captivity.

The Agency says its representatives have already contacted family members and provided detailed information about the incident.

