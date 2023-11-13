Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.2% in January-October 2023

On November 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 16.2% in January-October 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 17, 786.1 million.

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 12.5% to reach USD 5, 102.7 million, while imports increased by 17.8% and totaled USD 12, 683.4 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 7, 580.7 million, representing 42.6% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on November 20, 2023

