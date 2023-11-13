Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.2% in January-October 2023
On November 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 16.2% in January-October 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 17, 786.1 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 12.5% to reach USD 5, 102.7 million, while imports increased by 17.8% and totaled USD 12, 683.4 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 7, 580.7 million, representing 42.6% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on November 20, 2023
Also Read:
- 19/10/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.5% in January-September 2023
- 13/10/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.6% in January-September 2023
- 19/09/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.8% in January-August 2023
- 13/09/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.8% in January-August 2023
- 21/08/2023 – Geostat Publishes Foreign Trade Details for Jan-Jul 2023
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)