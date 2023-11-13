 Placeholder canvas
News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.2% in January-October 2023

Civil.ge Send an email 13/11/2023 - 12:20
30 1 minute read

On November 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 16.2% in January-October 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 17, 786.1 million.

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 12.5% to reach USD 5, 102.7 million, while imports increased by 17.8% and totaled USD 12, 683.4 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 7, 580.7 million, representing 42.6% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on November 20, 2023

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 13/11/2023 - 12:20
30 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

13/11/2023 - 11:26

“Selective National Human Rights Action Plan” – Tbilisi Pride Statement

12/11/2023 - 20:31

Tamaz Ginturi Buried with Military Honors

11/11/2023 - 15:51

The Daily Beat: 10 November

11/11/2023 - 09:00
Back to top button