Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.8% in January-August 2023

On September 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-August 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 16.8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $14.005 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 14.4% to $4 billion, while imports rose by 17.8% to $9.9 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $6 billion, representing 41.7% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

In January-August 2023, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $1.9 billion in trade volume, followed by Russia with $1.7 billion, United States with $1.2 billion, China with $1.09 billion, and Azerbaijan with $979 million.

During the same period, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $568 million, followed by Armenia with $552 million, Russia with $461 million, Kazakhstan with $428 million, and Kyrgyzstan with $414 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $1.6 billion, Russia with $1.2 billion, United Stated with $1.19 billion, China with $843 million, and Germany with $608 million.

In January-August 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – with 1.37 billion US dollars. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – with 412 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – 169 million US dollars; spirituous beverages – 115 million US dollars; ferro-alloys – with 115 million US dollars; nitrogenous fertilizers – 113 million US dollars; electrical energy – 94 million US dollars; water, natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters, not containing added sugar – 89 million US dollars; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – 76 million US dollars; medicaments put up in measured doses – 74 million US dollars; other commodities – 1.45 billion US dollars.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – with 1.95 billion US dollars; petroleum and petroleum oils – with 716 million US dollars; medicine put up in measured doses – 354 million US dollars; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – 305 million US dollars; telephone sets and apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data (including wired/wireless networks) – 240 million US dollars; copper ores and concentrates – 204 million US dollars; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – 108 million US dollars; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – 105 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 101.5 million US dollars; tractors – 92 million US dollars; other commodities – 5.7 billion US dollars.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)