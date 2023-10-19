Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.5% in January-September 2023

On October 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-September 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 16.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $15.9 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 12.7% to $4.6 billion, while imports rose by 18.2% to $11.3 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $6.7 billion, representing 42.1% of its foreign trade turnover.

In January-September 2023, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $2.2 billion in trade volume, followed by Russia with $1.88 billion, United States with $1.47 billion, China with $1.26 billion, and Azerbaijan with $1.08 billion.

During the same period, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $633 million, followed by Armenia with $602 million, Russia with $512 million, Kazakhstan with $504 million, and Kyrgyzstan with $495 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $1.9 billion, United Stated with $1.4 billion, Russia with $1.4 billion, China with $990 million, and Germany with $685 million.

In January-September 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – $1.57 billion. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – $438 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – $194 million; ferro-alloys – $140 million; spirituous beverages – $131 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – $123 million; electrical energy – $103 million; water, natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters, not containing added sugar – $102 million; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – $85 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – $82 million; other commodities – $1.64 billion.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – $2.3 billion; petroleum and petroleum oils – $816 million; medicine put up in measured doses – $392 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – $321 million; telephone sets and apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data (including wired/wireless networks) – $269 million; copper ores and concentrates – $219 million; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – $121 million; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – $121 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – $120 million; tractors – $107 million; other commodities – $6.5 billion.

Also Read: