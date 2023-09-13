Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.8% in January-August 2023
On September 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 16.8% in January-August 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 14, 001.1 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 14.3% to reach USD 4, 075.4 million, while imports increased by 17.8% and totaled USD 9, 925.7 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 5, 850.2 million, representing 41.8% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on September 19, 2023.
Also Read:
- 21/08/2023 – Geostat Publishes Foreign Trade Details for Jan-Jul 2023
- 14/08/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 18.0% in January-July 2023
- 19/07/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 20.1% in January-June 2023
- 13/07/2023 – Foreign Trade Up by 20.1% in January-June 2023
- 19/06/2023 – Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 18.9% in January-May 2023
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)