Geostat Publishes Foreign Trade Details for Jan-Jul 2023

According to the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat), in January-July 2023, Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding undeclared trade) amounted to USD 12 105.5 million, 18% higher than in the same period of 2022. Exports amounted to USD 3 583.4 million (15.9% higher), while imports amounted to USD 8 522.1 million (19.0% higher). The negative trade balance in January-July 2023 was USD 4,938.7 million, and its share in foreign trade turnover was 40.8%.

In January-July 2023, the share of the ten largest export partner countries accounted for 80.8% of Georgia’s total exports. The three largest export were as follows: Armenia (USD495.0 million), Azerbaijan (USD485.3 million), and Russia (USD416.2 million).

As reported by Geostat, in January-July 2023, the share of the top ten trading partners by imports in the total imports of Georgia amounted to 70.7%. The main partners were Turkey (USD1 420.6 million), Russia (USD1 087.5 million), and the USA (USD 975.3 million).

In January-July 2023, automobiles took first place in the list of top export items (USD 1,177.8 million) and accounted for 32.9 % of total exports. Exports of copper ores and concentrates amounted to USD 380.6 million, and their share in total exports was 10.6 %. The export of wine of fresh grapes ranked third (USD 150.3 million), accounting for 4.2 % of total exports.

The top import commodities in January-July 2023 were automobiles, whose imports amounted to USD 1,620.1 million (19.0 % of total imports). Petroleum and petroleum oils followed with USD 608.5 million (7.1 % of imports). Drugs in measured doses ranked third on the list of top import commodities at $307.7 million (3.6 % of imports).

