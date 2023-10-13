Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 16.6% in January-September 2023
On October 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 16.6% in January-September 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reaching USD 15, 919.5 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports rise by 12.7% to reach USD 4, 607.2 million, while imports increased by 18.3% and totaled USD 11, 312.3 million. The trade deficit amounted to USD 6, 705.1 million, representing 42.1% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on October 19, 2023
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)