Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

According to the State Security Service, on October 31, Mevlud Lagoshvili, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near the Tskhinvali occupation line in the village of Gvirgvina on October 31, is free and in the territory controlled by the Central Government.

“In order to release Lagoshvili from illegal detention, both the “hotline” mechanism and all other means at the disposal of the Central Government were immediately activated. The issue of his release from illegal detention was discussed at the 115th meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) format” the SSSG said.

According to the SSSG, the responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying force.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)