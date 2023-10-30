Government Expands Cancer Treatment Coverage to Include Oncology Operations

The government has announced that both planned and emergency oncological surgeries will now be fully financed for all oncology patients throughout the country. This includes veterans and patients with an annual income of more than 40,000 GEL, and does not apply to those insured through budgetary funds (as they already benefit from it).

According to the government decision, the treatment of oncological diseases will be equally accessible to all beneficiaries, regardless of their income, within the framework of the universal healthcare program.

In August this year, the government took steps to cover hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and essential medicines for all oncology patients in the country.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)