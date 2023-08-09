Source: Ministry of health
Ministry of Health Expands Access to Cancer Treatment

09/08/2023 - 12:18
According to the Ministry of Health, in order to increase access to full treatment for oncology patients, significant changes have been made in the state program of universal health care.

According to the decision of the Ministry of Health, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and medicines will be financed for all cancer patients throughout the country. This includes patients whose annual income exceeds 40,000 GEL for whom before the changes, these services were not covered. The change will also affect insured war veterans.

According to the decision, the treatment of oncological diseases will be equally accessible to all beneficiaries, regardless of their income, within the framework of the universal health care program. The change has already been approved by the Georgian government.

