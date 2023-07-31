Georgia Partners with Leading Clinics Abroad to Treat Children with Oncological Diagnoses

Children with an oncological diagnosis will be eligible for fully funded treatment in Israel, Spain, Turkey, and Georgia. The relevant agreements were signed with partner clinics for the abroad treatment program, providing medical care for children and adolescents diagnosed with oncology under the age of 18.

The partner clinics for this program are Turkey’s “Anadolu Medical Center,” Spain’s “Quirónsalud Medical Center,” and Israel’s “Ichilov Medical Center.”

According to the Minister of Health, Zurab Azarashvili, this project is an important milestone in providing equal opportunities for children with cancer to receive high quality medical services both in Georgia and abroad.

The agreements were reached between the partner clinics and the “Solidarity Fund” of the Ministry of Health. The treatment package includes diagnostics and standard treatment courses such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery. Additionally, proton therapy will be provided as needed by the patient.

Applications for state funding for the treatment of children diagnosed with oncology in leading clinics abroad have been open since July 24.

The decision to grant state funding for this treatment was taken at a government meeting, on July 10. The project’s annual budget is approximately 30 million GEL.

