Former Investigator Arrested for False Testimony in Dead Programmer’s Case Released

On October 16, Sergo Shubitidze, the investigator who led the controversial investigation into the death of 23-year-old programmer Tamar Bachaliashvili, was released from prison. He had been arrested on June 25, 2023, under allegation of providing false testimony in Bachaliashvili’s legal case.

According to Interpressnews, the former investigator, Sergo Shubitidze, pleaded guilty to the charges. He was subsequently given a one-year conditional prison sentence, along with an additional one-year probationary period.

Shubitidze’s attorney explained that the charges against the former investigator were relatively minor, which led the court to release him on the above conditions.

The 23-year-old programmer was found dead in her own car on July 22, 2020, four days after her family reported her disappearance. The Prosecutor’s Office said at the time that Bachaliashvili had committed suicide and that it was therefore closing the investigation into the case. Bachaliashvili’s family accused the police of inaction and negligence and categorically ruled out the suicide version, discussing various scenarios of her murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia launched an investigation in June 2023 into the fact of alleged falsification of evidence in the case of Bachaliashvili’s death. The Prosecutor’s Office said it was prompted to launch the investigation after investigator Shubitidze said in an interview with Formula TV that he did not trust the official version of the investigation about Bachaliashvili’s suicide and focused on several suspicious circumstances.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)