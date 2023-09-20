Watchdogs: Partskhaladze Keeping Georgian Citizenship Illegally

On September 20, three watchdogs issued a joint statement saying Otar Partskhaladze is keeping his Georgian citizenship illegally.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department’s list of sanctioned individuals, Partskhaladze is reported to hold dual citizenship (Russian and Georgian), even though President Salome Zurabishvili said she never granted Partskhaladze the dual citizenship rights. According to Georgian law, dual citizenship is prohibited unless expressly authorized by the President.

The organizations also say the Public Service Delivery Agency did not fulfill its duties when the news of Partskhaladze holding Russian citizenship surfaced in the media months ago. According to the law, if the authorities receive credible information indicating the grounds for losing Georgian citizenship, the Public Service Development Agency must independently assess the validity of these grounds and forward the pertinent conclusion to the President.

CSOs also say another legal ground for terminating Partskhaladze’s citizenship is his alleged involvement with FSB since any Georgian who engages in military, police, or security service of another country without prior permission is liable to lose citizenship.

The CSOs say that revoking Partskhaladze has a vested interest in retaining Georgian citizenship, especially in light of the National Bank’s recent decision which shields the Georgian citizens from the effect of the international sanctions unless a verdict is issued by the Georgian court.

The statement says the timing of NBG’s decision raises well-founded suspicion that it was designed to “serve the interests of one person, Otar Partskhaladze, which is unacceptable and incompatible with the constitutional order.”

Signatory organizations: Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association; International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy; International Transparency – Georgia.

