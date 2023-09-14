US Sanctions Ivanishvili Crony for Channeling Russia’s Influence

The United States said on Thursday that it was sanctioning more than 150 companies and individuals from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia in an effort to crack down on sanctions’ evasion, deny Russia the access to technology, money and financial resources that enable Putin’s war against Ukraine and curb Russia’s malign activities in general.

Among those sanctioned is Otar Partskhaladze, the former Prosecutor General of Georgia, an individual close to Bidzina Ivanishvili inner circle, with Bera Ivanishvili (Bidzina Ivanishvili’s son) a godfather to Partskhaladze’s grandchild. After his brief stint as a Prosecutor General in 2013 he was forced to resign when it was discovered that he had a criminal record in Germany.

The State Department has sanctioned Partskhaladze (and an Russian Intelligence Officer Aleksander Onishchenko) for exerting Russia’s malign influence in Georgia. According to the State Department “FSB Officer Onishchenko likely assisted his associate Partskhaladze in obtaining a Russian passport and possibly Russian citizenship. Partskhaladze has fully taken on a Russian identity and routinely travels to Russia. Onishchenko and the FSB have leveraged Partskhaladze to influence Georgian society and politics for the benefit of Russia. Partskhaladze has reportedly personally profited from his FSB connection.”

